Concordia Promise to cover full tuition for new students in financial need nationwide

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) — Concordia College announces the Concordia Promise, a new program beginning in Fall 2024 that will cover full tuition for any newly-admitted student from across the country whose family has an Adjusted Gross Income below $90,000.

It is renewable for up to four years, with no additional forms to fill out beyond the Concordia College application and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

“Reducing the financial burden of education through the Concordia Promise will allow our students to better focus on their mission, their dedication, and their potential to influence the affairs of the world,” said Dr. Colin Irvine, president of Concordia College. “This is a game changer for families in our region and across the country who may have thought a private college education was out of their reach.”

The Concordia Promise includes 100% of standard full-time tuition through a combination of federal and state gift aid and existing Concordia scholarships. Housing, food, fees, and other additional costs are not included.

To be eligible, students must:

Be admitted to Concordia for Fall 2024, either as an incoming first-year student or as a new incoming transfer student who has not yet completed an undergraduate degree. Minnesota students eligible for the Minnesota Dream Act also qualify.

Be eligible to file a FAFSA. The program is open to students from any state.

Report an AGI lower than $90,000 on the FAFSA. The FAFSA must be filed yearly to determine eligibility.

Maintain satisfactory academic progress. There is no GPA requirement.

Spurred on by Minnesota’s North Star Promise, Concordia College opted to extend eligibility for its program beyond the limits set by the state, whose program tops out at $80,000 and only applies to Minnesota students.

“The Concordia Promise is our commitment to make a transformative Concordia education accessible for students from any state, minimizing debt and helping students begin their career or graduate program quickly. This is especially powerful when backed by our four-year graduation guarantee,” said Dr. Susan Larson, provost and dean of the college.

“We know these students will thrive here. We know students at Concordia graduate at a higher rate than at public institutions because we provide an excellent support system for them,” said Ben Iverson, vice president for enrollment at Concordia.

For more information, visit ConcordiaCollege.edu/promise.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.