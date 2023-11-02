Calls for mandatory neck guards spike after hockey player’s death

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The hockey world has gotten a wakeup call after Hibbing, Minnesota native and professional hockey player, Adam Johnson passed away from a horrific skate blade injury to his neck.

This is one of the most feared types of hockey collisions and has since triggered a renewed conversation on neck guard and equipment safety.

“I still can’t believe that they don’t. Canada does, a lot of other organizations around the world are starting to require them, I think it’s something so small. They require mouth guards, they require cages on helmets, again, it’s a small piece of fabric that can make such a big difference,” says Kara Kalbus, whose three children play hockey in Fargo.

Within U.S.A hockey guidelines, players at all levels are not required to wear neck guards. Players are allowed to wear them, but it is not mandatory, just highly recommended. According to U.S.A Hockey, they mandate only three pieces of equipment: helmet, facemask, and skates. Mouth guards are only mandatory for ages 12 and older.

Here in the F-M area, hockey programs all follow these same guidelines, but many parents don’t think it’s enough and are taking safety matters into their own hands.

Former player and hockey mom, Emily Grothmann says, “Now that my son is in his first year, this will be a non-negotiable thing going forward. Just concerns for safety especially with little kids who don’t know how to skate. They’re colliding into each other frequently they don’t know how to stop yet.”

This discussion isn’t limited to youth hockey safety. Many players and coaches at the collegiate level are also taking safety measures seriously.

The Concordia-Moorhead Women’s Hockey Coach and Moorhead Youth Hockey Director, Jason Gregoire, is encouraging his players to do what’s best for their overall safety.

“For me, to go out and see hockey players and see the neck wide open and not have them protected is kind of crazy. I hope something comes of this and we can move to get our neck protected.”

Many Concordia players already wear a neck guard, but some say it’s hard to separate decades of hockey culture.

“I think before it used to be like a stylish thing. I know you’d get chirped on the ice for wearing one, but now I think it’s definitely something for safety,” says Cobber Hockey Senior, Paige Hanson.

After Johnson’s death, the English Hockey League has mandated neck guards starting in January, 2024. Locally, youth hockey officials say there’s no doubt neck guards will be discussed during their U.S.A Hockey winter meetings.

