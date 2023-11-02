Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Absentee ballots available for FARGODOME expansion special election

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you would like to vote absentee in the December 5 special election regarding the FARGODOME expansion project, absentee ballots are now available.

You can request an absentee ballot on the North Dakota Secretary of State website. Cass County voters must return their completed application to the Cass County Finance Office. Mail your absentee ballot to PO BOX 2806, Fargo, ND 58108-2806.

A special election is planned for Tuesday, December 5, with polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Residents can vote in person at any of three polling locations: The FARGODOME, the Fargo Civic Center, or the Ramada Inn (formerly Doublewood Inn) at 3333 13th Avenue South.

Voters will decide whether to increase sales and lodging taxes to fund a FARGODOME remodel and the addition of a 90,000-square-foot conference center. The remodel would improve and expand accessibility, add restrooms, enhance circulation, as well as create more concessions and seating options at the city-owned venue.

Sixty percent of voters must approve the tax increases for them to pass. If passed, there would be an additional 0.25% sales tax and an additional 3% lodging tax on hotel and motel rooms. This would raise Fargo sales tax to 7.75%. Taxes on a lodging expense in Fargo would increase to 13.75%. Both taxes would have 20-year terms for collection, starting April 1, 2024, and ending March 31, 2044.

Related Information
More information about absentee voting
City leaders tease plans for Fargodome expansion
Voters to decide on tax increase to fund $131 million FARGODOME expansion
Voters to decide on tax increase to fund FARGODOME expansion December 5
View the full proposal here

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red River Valley SWAT executes search warrant at Hawley home
Sarah Green
Woman arrested after she allegedly threw punches at Ulen High School concert
David Preston George
New allegations surface against former West Fargo principal
Nicole Erin Erickson, 39
Bemidji woman arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘take out the whole city’
Reported theft at Aryan Auto shop in Moorhead
‘He definitely knew what he was doing:’ says business owner after theft caught on camera

Latest News

Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT – Junkin Market Days Fall Market – November 2
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT- Dried Floral Cornucopia Class – November 2
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT – Silverstar Car Wash Opens New Location – November 2
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT- Top Talkers – November 2