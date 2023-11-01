Young adults twice as likely to be anxious or depressed than teens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The transition from being a teenager to a young adult has its challenges, but they’re feeling even more pressure than before. Researchers say 18 to 25-year-olds are twice as likely to be anxious and depressed than teenagers.

When Matt Vana first started attending BSC, he was going through a stressful time. He said it got to the point where he sought help. BSC staff say Vana was instrumental in getting the Mystics Counseling Center up and running again after not being in operation for a while.

“I can see both sides. I see the 18-year-olds in my classes, I see the 25-year-olds. They’re all kind of in the same boat, I think. They’re still trying to figure out what they want,” Vana said.

The young adults surveyed by the Making Caring Common Project reported that some common sources of stress for those entering adulthood today are finances, a lack of purpose for their lives, loneliness and a general sense of things falling apart.

Mystics counselor Camille Gebur said a lot of students feel under-prepared to make the transition from childhood to adulthood.

“I think we forget, because often and especially with my generation, it’s like, ‘What do you have to worry about? You’re so young,’ and it’s like…literally everything. Literally everything, right? ‘My car breaks down, what do I do? I need this book, I need a loan.’ They’re navigating an entire world, whereas we’re pretty comfortable with that at this point,” Gebur said.

Vana said Mystics regularly hosts mixers and events for students to attend in an attempt to combat loneliness and isolation.

The Mystics Advising and Counseling Center also offers help and resources for students who feel anxious or depressed.

Gebur said BSC is planning on offering an “adulting” class for students to prepare them for life after college.

