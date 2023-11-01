Cooking with Cash Wa
Village Green skating rinks to close this winter for construction preparation

Construction coming to Village Green Park in 2024
Construction coming to Village Green Park in 2024(City of Moorhead Parks & Recreation)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Parks and Recreation announced building and pool reconstruction of Village Green Park to begin in early 2024. Due to construction preparation, the skating rinks at Village Green will be closed for the winter.

The city says they want to complete construction by June 2024.

There are many alternative skating locations within the city and can be found here.

