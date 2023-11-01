Village Green skating rinks to close this winter for construction preparation

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Parks and Recreation announced building and pool reconstruction of Village Green Park to begin in early 2024. Due to construction preparation, the skating rinks at Village Green will be closed for the winter.

The city says they want to complete construction by June 2024.

There are many alternative skating locations within the city and can be found here.

