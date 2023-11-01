‘This is bar none the worst we have ever had:’ Northern Cass School District struggling with severe bus driver shortage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Parents at Northern Cass are asking questions about how their kids are getting to school after the district was forced to change bus routes due to the shortage of bus drivers. Schools across the valley are no stranger to the challenges caused by a nation-wide shortage.

Superintendent Cory Steiner explains, “The lack of drivers has been growing over the years this year is easily the worst year we’ve had.”

He says they needed to make adjustments after one of their drivers experienced an unexpected change in their physical abilities.

“It was just a circumstance that we didn’t expect to happen,” says Steiner.

He believes changes to federal requirements for bus drivers, the inconvenient hours, and the stress of the job- especially in winter- have made it harder to find people to fill the role.

Steiner says, “I think those three things have kind of created a perfect storm for a lot of us in school systems right now.”

The school district has tried a number solutions, like increasing pay for drivers, getting teachers and retired bus drivers to help on routes, and they’ve even considered paying families to drive their children to school, if they’re willing to transport additional learners.

Steiner admits, “It is gonna through their world for a little bit of a loop.”

The latest change will move rural pick-ups in the Grandin area to an in town pick up.

In the 10 years he’s been at Northern Cass, Steiner says, “This is bar none the worst we have ever had.”

Officials say the bus driver shortage will be front and center at the upcoming virtual State of the District on Nov. 15.

He encourages parents and community members to attend and come forward with ideas for solutions.

