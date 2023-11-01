Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

State Senator accused of traveling overseas with taxpayer money

Former North Dakota State Senator, 79-year-old Raymond Holmberg has been indicted on two...
Former North Dakota State Senator, 79-year-old Raymond Holmberg has been indicted on two federal child sex abuse charges.(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The former state Senator charged with traveling to the Czech Republic to have sex with a child, may have used taxpayer money to make the trips.

North Dakota School Board Association documents indicate Raymond Holmberg traveled to Europe several times, including a 2011 trip to Prague through a program that received state funds.

Global Bridges is a non-profit organization based in Berlin that organizes trips for various entities including political leaders.

Holmberg was the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Documents show Holmberg also traveled to Germany and China with the program.

Previous coverage

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Green
Woman arrested after she allegedly threw punches at Ulen High School concert
Reported theft at Aryan Auto shop in Moorhead
‘He definitely knew what he was doing:’ says business owner after theft caught on camera
Alexander Calvin Anderson, 22
Man convicted of raping woman in Moorhead
Josh Dobbs
Vikings trade for quarterback Josh Dobbs after Kirk Cousins injury
Zach Robinson Interview
FPD release hour-long interview with Officer Zach Robinson discussing July 14th shooting

Latest News

Heather Hoffman at the hearing on a missing piece of evidence.
Missing piece of evidence to be replaced in file for Minot murder case
Parents in Northern Cass School district are having to make changes in how their kids get to...
‘This is bar none the worst we have ever had:’ Northern Cass struggling with severe bus driver shortage
'Mental Health Matters' sticker which is included in one of BSC's stress kits
Young adults twice as likely to be anxious or depressed than teens
President Biden visits Dutch Creek Farms in Northfield, MN on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
President Biden announces over $5 billion to support rural communities during stop in Minnesota
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00PM News Part 1 - November 1