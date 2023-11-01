Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

South Dakota fisherman breaks state record with walleye catch

South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.
South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OAHE, S.D. (Gray News) – A fisherman in South Dakota made a new state record with a recent catch, according to officials.

In a Facebook post, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks said Aaron Schuck broke the state’s previous record in the “hook and line” category.

Schuck, who is from Bismarck, caught a walleye weighing 16 pounds and 8 ounces.

He reportedly caught the record-breaking fish while fishing at Lake Oahe in central South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Green
Woman arrested after she allegedly threw punches at Ulen High School concert
Reported theft at Aryan Auto shop in Moorhead
‘He definitely knew what he was doing:’ says business owner after theft caught on camera
Alexander Calvin Anderson, 22
Man convicted of raping woman in Moorhead
Josh Dobbs
Vikings trade for quarterback Josh Dobbs after Kirk Cousins injury
Travel Alert, VNL
UPDATE: Travel Alert in parts of Red River Valley

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits to vote as Republicans try to elect Rep. Jim Jordan,...
Rep. George Santos is facing an effort by fellow New York Republicans to expel him from the House
President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
Biden’s Minnesota trip serves as a show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips
FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport,...
Delta says pilot accused of threatening to shoot captain no longer works for airline
A miner named Christopher R. Finley died earlier this year in an accidental drowning while...
Miner dies in accidental drowning while working to drain underground water, officials say