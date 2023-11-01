Cooking with Cash Wa
Seasonal parking restrictions begin on November 1

Parking restrictions in place from November 1 through April 15.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Seasonal parking restrictions in many cities and towns across the valley begin on November 1 and will continue through the winter and spring.

The restrictions allow city employees to efficiently remove snow and perform critical street maintenance during the winter months. Restrictions also ensure ample space for emergency personnel to safely reach homes in times of emergency.

In the City of Fargo, the night parking restrictions are enforced from 1:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays for east/west avenues, and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for north/south streets

Street signs noting the seasonal restrictions are posted and apply to the following areas:

  • From 19th Ave. N. to 13th Ave. S.
  • From the Red River to 25th St. N. and 25th St. S.
  • Any other area designated by the appropriate signs
  • These areas include sections where parking is restricted on Fridays and the central business district, which has year-round downtown overnight parking restrictions

Additional seasonal restrictions limit parking to one side of the roadway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Signs noting the restriction are posted and apply to the following areas:

  • From 12th Ave. N. to I-94
  • From the Red River to 25th St. N. and 25th St. S., including the Madison Neighborhood

All seasonal parking policies will be actively enforced, especially during times of snowfall. Vehicles violating the policy may be ticketed and impounded by The Fargo Police Department or The City of Fargo Street Department.

Additional information on parking restrictions
City of Fargo
City of West Fargo
City of Moorhead
City of Grand Forks
City of East Grand Forks
City of Wahpeton

