Red River Valley SWAT executes search warrant at Hawley home

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a Hawley home Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of 10th St.

Officials say the swat team was called in due to the nature of the original incident, which occurred Tuesday night in Moorhead.

A 40-year-old man from Hawley was taken into custody without incident.

Due to the close proximity of the Hawley School District and Lake Agassiz Educational Coops buildings, law enforcement requested the schools go into a soft lockdown.

After the arrest, the lockdown was lifted. Officials say there was no threat toward the school district.

The 40-year-old was booked in the Clay County Jail.

