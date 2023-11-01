Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Red River Valley SWAT executes search warrant at Hawley home

A 40-year-old man from Hawley was taken into custody without incident.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a Hawley home Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of 10th St.

Officials say the swat team was called in due to the nature of the original incident, which occurred Tuesday night in Moorhead.

A 40-year-old man from Hawley was taken into custody without incident.

Due to the close proximity of the Hawley School District and Lake Agassiz Educational Coops buildings, law enforcement requested the schools go into a soft lockdown.

After the arrest, the lockdown was lifted. Officials say there was no threat toward the school district.

The 40-year-old was booked in the Clay County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Green
Woman arrested after she allegedly threw punches at Ulen High School concert
Reported theft at Aryan Auto shop in Moorhead
‘He definitely knew what he was doing:’ says business owner after theft caught on camera
Alexander Calvin Anderson, 22
Man convicted of raping woman in Moorhead
Josh Dobbs
Vikings trade for quarterback Josh Dobbs after Kirk Cousins injury
Travel Alert, VNL
UPDATE: Travel Alert in parts of Red River Valley

Latest News

David Preston George
New allegations surface against former West Fargo principal
Valley News Live at 4pm
New Allegations Against David George
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News November 1 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM Weather – November 1