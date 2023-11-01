Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

President Biden announces over $5 billion to support rural communities during stop in Minnesota

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - President Biden visited Minnesota on November to share details of his “Investing in Rural America” agenda. Valley News Team’s Quinn Gorham was in Northfield, Minnesota where the President visited Dutch Creek Farms.

The two-week tour is meant to highlight $5 billion in investments, according to the Biden Administration. Two major contributors to that money are the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. Wednesday’s focus was specifically on sustainable farming.

Dutch Creek Farms in Northfield was the first stop on the President’s tour, and an apt one to highlight what the President called “climate-smart agriculture.” Dutch Creek Farms has implemented soil conservation initiatives and farms in a way that’s conscious of local waterways.

Under the Biden Administration, the USDA is announcing $1.7 billion dollars to support ag production with a focus on green energy. The President also highlighted $1.1 billion toward conservation partnerships between the public and private sector.

“Two billion to support communities in our rural partners network which outs federal employees on the ground and to help rural communities take advantage of the federal resources, to know what they are and where they are,” the President said.

Biden’s tour will also touch on rural infrastructure, renewable energy, and high-speed broadband investments.

A few of the states he will be visiting are election battleground states. With just a year to go until the election, he could be ramping up support for his presidential campaign.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Green
Woman arrested after she allegedly threw punches at Ulen High School concert
Reported theft at Aryan Auto shop in Moorhead
‘He definitely knew what he was doing:’ says business owner after theft caught on camera
Alexander Calvin Anderson, 22
Man convicted of raping woman in Moorhead
Josh Dobbs
Vikings trade for quarterback Josh Dobbs after Kirk Cousins injury
Travel Alert, VNL
UPDATE: Travel Alert in parts of Red River Valley

Latest News

Parents in Northern Cass School district are having to make changes in how their kids get to...
‘This is bar none the worst we have ever had:’ Northern Cass School District struggling with severe bus driver shortage
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00PM News Part 1 - November 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00PM Weather - November 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00PM News Part 3 - November 1