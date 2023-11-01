President Biden announces over $5 billion to support rural communities during stop in Minnesota

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - President Biden visited Minnesota on November to share details of his “Investing in Rural America” agenda. Valley News Team’s Quinn Gorham was in Northfield, Minnesota where the President visited Dutch Creek Farms.

The two-week tour is meant to highlight $5 billion in investments, according to the Biden Administration. Two major contributors to that money are the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. Wednesday’s focus was specifically on sustainable farming.

Dutch Creek Farms in Northfield was the first stop on the President’s tour, and an apt one to highlight what the President called “climate-smart agriculture.” Dutch Creek Farms has implemented soil conservation initiatives and farms in a way that’s conscious of local waterways.

Under the Biden Administration, the USDA is announcing $1.7 billion dollars to support ag production with a focus on green energy. The President also highlighted $1.1 billion toward conservation partnerships between the public and private sector.

“Two billion to support communities in our rural partners network which outs federal employees on the ground and to help rural communities take advantage of the federal resources, to know what they are and where they are,” the President said.

Biden’s tour will also touch on rural infrastructure, renewable energy, and high-speed broadband investments.

A few of the states he will be visiting are election battleground states. With just a year to go until the election, he could be ramping up support for his presidential campaign.

