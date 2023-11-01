Nicer Start to November!

TONIGHT: Happy November! Most of the Valley has seen gradually decreasing cuds cover today, but a persistent status deck lingers for some of us. Despite some lingering clouds, the temperatures have “warmed up” as expected! It’s been a bit above freezing in the southern Valley which has led to melting of the little bit of snow we have had on the ground for a few days. Across the northern Valley, highs today only in the upper 20s to lower 30s but at least it’s a little warmer than the past week or so! Not warm enough to do any decent melting.

This evening, clouds will filter back in from the northwest across the region making for a cloudy night. Temperatures through the evening fall into the upper teens far north and 20s elsewhere. We are watching for the development of patchy fog tonight as well into the morning hours.

TOMORROW: Thanks to the cloud cover and fog limiting radiational cooling, morning lows will be more mild than recent days - in the upper teens and 20s. Gradually through the morning and more likely by the afternoon, clouds begin to diminish from south to north. Once again, temperatures for our afternoon will be warmest in the southern half of our region with highs in the mid and upper 30s! North, where there is still plenty of snow on the ground, highs will remain below freezing or briefly hit the freezing mark. This is also where clouds are slower to exit.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THE WEEKEND: This upcoming weekend brings our next chance for precipitation. Temperatures will still be above freezing in several areas so this precipitation will be rain for some, snow for others, and some wintry mix. Time of day the precipitation falls will also play a role since temps are all below freezing overnight. A warm front arrives from the west late Saturday, and it’s ahead of this warm front that we may see some light showers. Overnight, most of this transitions to snow and mix as temperatures drop. Some rain/mix south where temperatures remain closer to the freezing mark. Roads Sunday morning will be slick and icy as most areas will be seeing precipitation! Through the afternoon Sunday, this wintry system exits east. It’s still early, but at this time it looks like the best chance for perhaps a couple of inches of snow is along the International Border.

MONDAY - FRIDAY: For the first full week of November, temperatures will hover still just below seasonal average. Morning lows will generally be in the 20s with highs in the 30s. Some days may see highs close to 40 in some locations! While most days through the week are looking pretty dry, we can’t completely rule out any flakes and flurries.

