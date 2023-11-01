Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

New allegations surface against former West Fargo principal

David Preston George
David Preston George(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public School District released on Wednesday that there are new allegations involving David George and a West Fargo learner.

The former Independence Elementary Principal and Chaney Middle School Assistant Principal was arrested back in August on child porn charges. George resigned that same day.

The district says these latest allegations are part of an on-going investigation, so they can’t elaborate. Valley News Live has been in contact with a family who alleges that their child is a victim of David George, but it has not been confirmed if that case is tied to these latest allegations, or not.

In September, Cass County prosecutors added Gross Sexual Imposition and Solicitation charges. No new charges have been added against George as a result of these latest allegations.

George remains in jail with bond set at $250,000.

You can read our previous reporting on this story here and here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Green
Woman arrested after she allegedly threw punches at Ulen High School concert
Reported theft at Aryan Auto shop in Moorhead
‘He definitely knew what he was doing:’ says business owner after theft caught on camera
Alexander Calvin Anderson, 22
Man convicted of raping woman in Moorhead
Josh Dobbs
Vikings trade for quarterback Josh Dobbs after Kirk Cousins injury
Travel Alert, VNL
UPDATE: Travel Alert in parts of Red River Valley

Latest News

Red River Valley SWAT executes search warrant at Hawley home
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News November 1 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 4pm
New Allegations Against David George
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM Weather – November 1