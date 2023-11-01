New allegations surface against former West Fargo principal

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public School District released on Wednesday that there are new allegations involving David George and a West Fargo learner.

The former Independence Elementary Principal and Chaney Middle School Assistant Principal was arrested back in August on child porn charges. George resigned that same day.

The district says these latest allegations are part of an on-going investigation, so they can’t elaborate. Valley News Live has been in contact with a family who alleges that their child is a victim of David George, but it has not been confirmed if that case is tied to these latest allegations, or not.

In September, Cass County prosecutors added Gross Sexual Imposition and Solicitation charges. No new charges have been added against George as a result of these latest allegations.

George remains in jail with bond set at $250,000.

You can read our previous reporting on this story here and here.

