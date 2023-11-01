Cooking with Cash Wa
NDHP patrol car hit by semi on I-94 near Hebron, none injured

By KFYR TV
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle was hit by a semi-trailer on I-94 eastbound near Hebron around 9 p.m. Monday.

A trooper was providing traffic control near a construction zone that had ice-covered roadways, with only the left lane open due to a previous semi jackknife crash.

NDHP says the semi lost control when changing lanes and the trailer hit the trooper’s patrol car. The trooper was seated in the vehicle, wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

NDHP says the semi stopped briefly, then left the scene before another trooper located it shortly thereafter.

The driver of the semi was cited for leaving the scene of a reportable crash, failure to give immediate notice of a reportable crash, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and reckless driving.

