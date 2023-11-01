NDHP patrol car hit by semi on I-94 near Hebron, none injured

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle was hit by a semi-trailer on I-94 eastbound near Hebron around 9 p.m. Monday.

A trooper was providing traffic control near a construction zone that had ice-covered roadways, with only the left lane open due to a previous semi jackknife crash.

NDHP says the semi lost control when changing lanes and the trailer hit the trooper’s patrol car. The trooper was seated in the vehicle, wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

NDHP says the semi stopped briefly, then left the scene before another trooper located it shortly thereafter.

The driver of the semi was cited for leaving the scene of a reportable crash, failure to give immediate notice of a reportable crash, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.