Missing piece of evidence to be replaced in file for Minot murder case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The courts have ruled that a new copy of a missing piece of evidence will be made and entered into the case of state versus Heather Hoffman.

Last month a jury convicted the 26-year-old Hoffman of murder in the death of the father of their child, 22-year-old Alex Eckert.

Last week, court filings revealed that the court clerks realized an order of dismissal of a disorderly conduct restraining order proceeding that had been brought by Hoffman was missing.

The evidence had gone to the jurors, though, before their deliberations.

Hoffman will be sentenced in March.

She still has the option to appeal the verdict.

