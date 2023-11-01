Man arrested in Grand Forks County threatens to blow up sheriff’s office

EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Deputies say a man arrested following a domestic violence situation, threatened the deputies and their families, and said he would blow up the sheriff’s office.

Joshua Lee Nelson is in the Grand Forks County Jail facing two counts of terrorizing, interference with a 911 call, domestic violence, preventing arrest, refusal to halt, and two counts of contact by bodily fluids.

Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in Emerado, North Dakota, just before 11:00 p.m. on October 27 for a domestic assault. Court documents say Nelson is accused of throwing things around the house and punching a woman in the face. When the woman tried to call 911, she says Nelson grabbed her cell phone to stop her.

A witness told deputies he saw Nelson hit the woman. As the officers were trying to speak with Nelson, they say he wouldn’t listen to commands and continued walking away from them.

Court records say it took three deputies to physically subdue Nelson and he was actively resisting while they tried to get him into the patrol vehicle. Nelson is also accused of spitting in two of the officer’s faces and making verbal threats against the officers and their families.

According to court documents, Nelson said he would blow up the sheriff’s office and kill a deputy, his family and kids the next time he saw them.

Grand Forks County court records show a protection order was filed on October 30 and Nelson is scheduled for a bond hearing on November 1.

