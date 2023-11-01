Cooking with Cash Wa
Jamestown Police retire K9

Odin started at the department in 2016 and had 179 calls for service.
Jamestown Police K9 Odin
Jamestown Police K9 Odin(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Police retired one of its K9s Tuesday.

Odin started at the department in 2016 and had 179 calls for service. Police say the the calls ranged from vehicle sniffs, building searches, area searches, SOT call outs and public relations.

Police are thanking Odin for his years of dedication and service to the community. They say Odin can enjoy chasing rabbits instead of bad guys, and sniffing out food from the table instead of drugs.

