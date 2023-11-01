“He saved my life.” Perham company helping vets & first responders train service dogs

GREENFIELD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s called an epidemic sweeping the nation--mental health struggles among first responders and veterans.

More than 80 percent of first responders experience a traumatic event on the job, resulting in one in three developing post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to the National Institutes of Health. Among veterans, approx. 23 percent experience PTSD after service, according to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

One Perham, MN company wants to help the men and women in all uniforms who struggle with their mental health, by pairing them with trained service dogs.

“Sit, good boy,” retired police officer Aaron Morrison says to his service dog, Hulk.

Morrison and Hulk have a relationship based on just a few words. However it’s what you can’t hear that makes it so special.

“If I’m feeling down, or sad, or watching a football game and get mad, he thinks something is wrong and he’ll jump up in my lap and lick my face. Sometimes he puts his head down on me, he wants his neck rubbed,” Morrison says of his dog.

Hulk and Aaron have been battle buddies for two years now.

“It’s a blessing to have him,” Aaron says looking at his dog.

It was all a blessing, brought on by what some my call a curse. Aaron spent 15 years on the Minneapolis, MN SWAT team and worked the third precinct during the George Floyd riots.

“When I was going to work, I’d rather get killed in the line of duty than go to prison,” Aaron says of his time on the force.

Finally, it was too much. Aaron retired from the force and moved to Maple Plain, MN. It there he realized his work protecting and serving the people of Minnesota, was a disservice to him.

“I would go to work every day, fearful,” Aaron says.

Then came along his service dog, Hulk. The pup was a rescue by the local sheriff’s dept. that needed a place to call home.

“He’s just a companion, he’s always there for me. The unconditional love,” Aaron says.

“I know the power of a dog,” Soldier’s 6 and The Spot by NutriSource service dog trainer Matt Boehmer says. “You under the power of a dog really fast when it comes to healing other people,” Mike says.

Mike has been harnessing the power of service dogs for the past 15 years, and previously worked on the K9 unit for a police department in Washington state.

“As a trainer, you have that ability to work with that dog, and make that dog grow. You also work with that person and make that person grow,” Matt says. “You have that ability to train both at the same time, often by speaking a different language.”

Matt trained Hulk and counseled Aaron through the tough times, a service that’s undeniably life changing.

“He saved my life when I tried to commit suicide,” Aaron says with tears filling his eyes looking at Hulk. “If it wasn’t for him (Hulk), I wouldn’t be here. I call him my angel.”

“We can help them out be being there for them, and helping them walk through that darkness and hopefully into a brighter future,” The Spot general manager Chris Heikkila says.

Chris runs the new service dog training center built and paid for by KLN Family Brands, owner of NutriSource, based in Perham. The Spot is where first responders and veterans have a safe space to train their dogs with the professionals, all for free.

“Everybody at KLN Family Brands has been all in,” Chris says of his new mission.

Chris is a veteran himself of Desert Storm. He also uses the services with his dog, Leo.

“I know what it’s like to go through what the veterans and first responders are going through,” Chris says of his time at war.

The trio of service members, Aaron, Matt and Chris, are just the first to show us the new 16,000 sq. ft. space is more than a building, it’s hope.

“People come to me and say they’re broken and I need your help,” Matt says. “I call them out on it and say you’re not broken. None of us are broken. We’ve never been broken. We just have been down a road that’s been hard and now we’re going to fix it.”

The service members using The Spot are anything but broken--they’re the strongest of our friends and neighbors.

“I feel if we start speaking about it more (mental health), then more people will get help and stop trying to hide behind the shadow of it,” Aaron says.

The Spot in Greenfield is officially opening on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

It also offers kenneling and grooming services for the general public to use for a fee, with the proceeds going toward funding the service dog program.

