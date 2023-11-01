Compost your pumpkins in Clay County

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Instead of throwing your pumpkins in the trash, you can compost them in Clay County.

The city of Moorhead is holding its annual Take Back Jack program where they collected your old jack-o-lanterns and pumpkins to compost.

You can drop off the pumpkins at the three locations below:

• 700 15 Ave N (the Public Works facility)

• 23 St and 40 Ave S (the south side of the park)

• 418 Elm St S

Since the program started in 2016, the city says it has composted more than 167 tons of pumpkins.

The composting bins will be available until Nov. 14, 2023.

