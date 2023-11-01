Cooking with Cash Wa
Bemidji woman arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘take out the whole city’

Nicole Erin Erickson, 39
Nicole Erin Erickson, 39(Beltrami County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is in the Beltrami County Jail, accused of making threats and running from police.

The Bemidji Police Department and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Holiday South Gas Station just after 7:00 p.m. on October 29 for a call about an unruly customer who was refusing to leave.

According to court documents, an employee at the gas station said Nicole Erin Erickson was “demanding cigarettes or she was going to kill the staff member and take out the whole city.”

When officers arrived on scene, staff and a customer said Erickson had just left. An officer located Erickson’s vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but court records say she continued to drive even though the officer had lights and sirens activated. The officer said Erickson did not go over 40 mph, but also did not pull over.

The officer caught up with Erickson as she pulled into a residence and began walking toward a trailer. The officer told Erickson she was under arrest, but court documents say she yelled at the officer and said she wasn’t.

While being handcuffed, Erickson allegedly said she was a prisoner of war and made comments that she “killed Judge Melbye and she was now a rainbow.”

Nicole Erickson is charged with making terroristic threats and fleeing a peace officer.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

