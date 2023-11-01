20th anniversary of Fargo Marathon to honor Mark Knutson

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Organizers of the Fargo Marathon say the 20th Anniversary event will include a series of events to commemorate and honor the late marathon director, Mark Knutson.

Dubbed “America’s Best Small-Town Race,” the Fargo Marathon is an annual week-long event attracting thousands of participants from across the United States to North Dakota. Seven total events, from the full and half marathon to a 5K, Furgo Dog Run and Cyclothon will be held from May 28 through June 1, 2024.

The 2024 Fargo Marathon course is certified by USA Track and Field and is an official Boston Marathon qualifier. Runners and spectators can enjoy live bands, a town-wide cheering section, and special programming dedicated to the memory of Mark Knutson.

“We unexpectedly lost a dear friend and beloved member of our Fargo Marathon community, and we want to make sure his memory is honored as we embark on 20 years of the marathon he worked so hard to build,” said Chip Hazewski, Ventures Endurance senior road races director and Essentia Health Fargo Marathon manager. “Together, we will ensure that the event continues to be a celebration of Fargo, a testament to Mark’s enduring legacy, and an event that would make him proud.”

Plans to honor Mark’s legacy include a tribute video with photos and clips to illustrate his contributions to the community and a 5K race renamed the “Mark Knutson Friday Night 5k.” A designated section of the 10K, half and full marathon will be branded as “Mark’s Mile” where spectators will be directed to watch and cheer as his favorite ‘80s rock music plays.

Each participant’s bib will have a tear off tab to make a $5 donation to Shoes for Kids, a charity Mark established aimed at supporting children across the Fargo community. Through funds raised, Shoes for Kids provides shoes to children of all ages so they can enjoy the freedom, sense of accomplishment and the physical and mental wellbeing that comes from running.

For more information about the Ventures Endurance Fargo Marathon and how to register, visit www.fargomarathon.com.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.