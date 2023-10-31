Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Woman hit and killed chasing dog onto highway, police say

Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that...
Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that 51-year-old Patricia Luffman Casper ran into the southbound lanes of US-52 to get her small dog.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina was hit and killed by a car while chasing her dog into the middle of the road Sunday night, authorities said.

Her dog was also killed, according to police.

Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that 51-year-old Patricia Luffman Casper ran into the southbound lanes of US-52 to get her small dog.

Police believe Casper and her dog were hit by a vehicle and killed.

This was the 25th traffic-related fatality in the area of 2023 compared to 17 during the same time period in 2022, according to the police department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Dahlgren
Man accused of threatening bar staff with knife after they refuse him service
Mother gives birth on I-29 outside of Fargo
Woman gives birth on the side of I-29, baby doing well
Carson Getzloff
Man accused of violating protection order and assaulting woman
Jeremy Anderson
UPDATE: Fargo man arrested after allegedly threatening gas station employees with knife
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
US military and diplomatic leaders urge a divided Congress to send aid to both Israel and Ukraine
Groundbreaking at the site of a new apartment project in New York Mills, MN.
Apartment project in New York Mills aims to help with housing shortage
Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.
Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating
Josh Dobbs
Vikings trade for quarterback Josh Dobbs after Kirk Cousins injury