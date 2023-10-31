Woman arrested after she allegedly threw punches at Ulen High School concert

ULEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - 36-year-old Sarah Green of Twin Valley has been arrested on charges of harassment; restraining order violation, and two counts of 5th degree assault.

Court documents say just before 7:00pm Monday night, Clay County Deputies responded to the Ulen High School for a report of a restraining order violation. Deputies say when they got to the school, they spoke with the two reporting parties, one of which has a restraining order against Green.

One person told deputies that she was at a concert at the school, and Green started punching her in the face. Deputies noted obvious injury to the woman’s face. The second person told police that when they were trying to intervene, Green started punching them too.

Deputies say video from the school showed Green punching the two victims.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.