Wahpeton students organize online benefit for family of woman killed in hit-and-run

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the heart of Wahpeton High School, an inspiring initiative has been taking shape within Tammy Goerger’s leadership classroom.

Goerger, overseeing a determined team of 11, has been helping the orchestration of an online auction and benefit in the wake of the recent and tragic passing of 20-year-old Bailey Bernstein.

“It shows that our community is willing to stand together,” Goerger said.

Despite a tight time frame, and with only 16 days since the project’s creation, (and seven of those days being weekends), the students have been unwavering in their commitment and have put together a benefit that is garnering region-wide support, with donations continuing to pour in.

Some students say they are grateful but overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

“It’s really overwhelming because there’s been so much stuff coming in, we have to like, get it in, get it out, find places for it.” Autumn Rossow, a senior, said.

Students say they knew that getting a quick start on the benefit was key. They immediately began reaching out to businesses and individuals to secure donations, but quickly got more than they could have imagined.

“It’s amazing to see the support of not only our community, but surrounding communities as well.” Goerger said.

The sense of community extends beyond just the donations. Students and faculty have rallied behind their peers, offering unwavering support.

“I’m not only really proud of everyone in the community, and I’m really proud of all my classmates and everything they’ve done.” Kylee Webber, a senior, said.

For Tammy Goerger, she says overseeing the experience has been nothing short of remarkable

“They’ve come together, gone out into the community to get donations,” Goerger said. “It’s just amazing to see the students surrounding communities and seeing the outgoing support for this.”

The online auction is set to take place at 8:30 a.m. on the Wahpeton School District Facebook page.

