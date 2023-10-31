Vikings trade for quarterback Josh Dobbs after Kirk Cousins injury
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Vikings have a new Quarterback after Kirk Cousins went down with a season ending Achilles injury on Sunday.
According to a “X” social media post from NFL insider Ian Rapoport the Minnesota Vikings are trading for Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Josh Dobbs.
Dobbs has started for the Cardinals since week 1 and now gives Minnesota an added option alongside rookie quarterback Jaren Hall.
