Three without home after Fergus Falls fire

FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Fire Department says three people are without a home after a fire, this morning.

The department got the call from neighbors at 1021 South Sheridan Street at around 10:35. Officials say residents were evacuating when emergency responders got there.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the house. Fire officials say they used thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots in the ceiling of the home. The ceiling was pulled in two rooms to expose the burning and put out the fire.

Fergus Falls Fire says because the fire started in the attic, it required significant work to remove the smoldering insulation. The area where the fire started had damage to the rafters and wiring. The rest of the home has smoke damage.

Officials say the damage estimate is $60,000. The fire was an accident, resulting from an electrical wire in the attic.

No one was hurt.

