Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Three without home after Fergus Falls fire

Fergus Falls fire
Fergus Falls fire(FERGUS FALLS FIRE DEPARTMENT)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUS FALLS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Fire Department says three people are without a home after a fire, this morning.

The department got the call from neighbors at 1021 South Sheridan Street at around 10:35. Officials say residents were evacuating when emergency responders got there.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the house. Fire officials say they used thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots in the ceiling of the home. The ceiling was pulled in two rooms to expose the burning and put out the fire.

Fergus Falls Fire says because the fire started in the attic, it required significant work to remove the smoldering insulation. The area where the fire started had damage to the rafters and wiring. The rest of the home has smoke damage.

Officials say the damage estimate is $60,000. The fire was an accident, resulting from an electrical wire in the attic.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of North Dakota
UND Police: Search for alleged gunman is underway in Grand Forks
Mother gives birth on I-29 outside of Fargo
Woman gives birth on the side of I-29, baby doing well
Jeremy Anderson
UPDATE: Fargo man arrested after allegedly threatening gas station employees with knife
Fatal crash generic
Man killed after hitting patch of ice on ND road identified, woman still fighting for her life
The driver, 19-year-old William Cummings of Fargo was cited for minor in consumption and...
Investigation underway after Minor-In-Consumption charge was issued in Traill County

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News October 30 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM PriceWatch October 30
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Sports October 30
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather October 30