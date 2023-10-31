Staff at Sanford Children’s Hospital brings trick-or-treating to young patients

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Afternoon rounds at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo looked different Tuesday.

Staff traded in their scrubs for costumes to bring the trick-or-treating to patients for Halloween.

“There are kids in costumes who are just waiting for people to come to their door,” Sanford Health’s Dana Davis said. “You can tell, this is their day. Halloween is their thing.”

Although it was Davis’ first time volunteering, “Backwards Halloween” is a long-time tradition at Sanford.

“It’s pretty awesome. I get choked up,” she said. “It’s an easy thing to do, to put a smile on someone else’s face.”

Staff did just that for many patients, including 10-year-old Addison Wosick.

“I didn’t think I was going to do anything on Halloween,” Wosick said.

She came in from Grand Forks on Friday for a neutropenic fever, but said she is feeling better.

“It was a lot of fun. A lot of different people came in with fun costumes,” she said. “I liked the Hocus Pocus.”

Wosick’s bucket was filled with things like glow in the dark slime, Squishmallows and spiral art.

“I’m very happy. I feel very special,” she said.

So much so, she has a new dream.

“After all this happened I wanted to be a nurse,” Wosick said. “I like doing nurse stuff.”

“Halloween is such a kid-centric holiday,” Davis added. “To have to miss it, for not such fun reasons, it was a no brainer to dig out a costume and come up with some treats.”

