Over 70 vehicle titles reported stolen from Moorhead auto body shop

Reported theft at Aryan Auto shop in Moorhead
Reported theft at Aryan Auto shop in Moorhead(Nash Harris/Aryan Auto)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a reported burglary at Aryans Auto off of 23rd Street in Moorhead on Monday.

A whistleblower, associated with the auto shop reached out to Valley News Live on Monday adding that cash, and over 70 vehicle titles were stolen. That information though has yet to be confirmed by police.

Today, we asked the Moorhead Police Department’s Public Information Officer Deric Swenson several questions in the case, and he responded with “burglary reported yesterday” and that he would not be commenting any further because this is an open investigation.

So far, a description of the suspect has not been released.

