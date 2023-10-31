Cooking with Cash Wa
Operation Green Light shows support for local Veterans

Operation Green Light
Operation Green Light(Cass County)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County says they will be illuminating their buildings green from November 6th to 12th, to show support for Operation Green Light, a nationwide effort to support military veterans.

The green light is a symbol to raise awareness around challenges many veterans and their families face.

“I really hope our community can continue to shine a green light for our veterans well after this special week,” said Cass County Veterans Services Director Chris Deery. “Shining a green light represents the care and support we have for all of our veterans and this movement can point veterans to offices like ours to help them get the benefits they deserve.”

The county is encouraging businesses and residents to also display one green bulb, in support of Operation Green Light.

