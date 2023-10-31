Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

North Dakota second-worst state for carbon monoxide poisoning incidents

Carbon monoxide detector
Carbon monoxide detector(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we head into winter, carbon monoxide poisoning remains a concern. State Fire Marshal Doug Nelson said North Dakota is in the top five states for carbon monoxide poisoning accidents.

Carbon monoxide is a clear, odorless gas, and in high enough amounts, it can kill you. Nelson said usually more poisoning cases happen as we enter winter because this is the time of year when people are using furnaces and generators and warming up their cars in garages.

“Carbon monoxide can be dangerous at many different levels, it’s not just if you have an extreme case or some sort of leak. It can be dangerous even in small amounts and can have harmful health effects even at very small amounts for longer-term exposures,” Nelson said.

Most people know you shouldn’t sit in your running car in a closed garage, but Nelson said warming it up in or near your garage, and carbon monoxide emissions near openings to homes, can lead to poisoning cases as well. He recommends making sure you have carbon monoxide detectors installed in your home and testing them once a month.

Deputy Fire Marshal Adam Miller said small amounts of carbon monoxide can be normal, but higher amounts are concerning.

“There’s CO just floating around. There’s going to be a little bit, that’s not a big concern, just a small amount, but anything over 35 parts-per-million, you’ll usually have alarms going off,” Miller said.

The CDC says symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are similar to flu symptoms. If you think you’re experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning, Miller said you should get fresh air and call the fire department, and also 911 if needed.

The CDC says to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, you shouldn’t use gas ranges for heating your home or use generators in enclosed spaces.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Dahlgren
Man accused of threatening bar staff with knife after they refuse him service
Carson Getzloff
Man accused of violating protection order and assaulting woman
Mother gives birth on I-29 outside of Fargo
Woman gives birth on the side of I-29, baby doing well
Jeremy Anderson
UPDATE: Fargo man arrested after allegedly threatening gas station employees with knife
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor

Latest News

Deer hunters can participate in the chronic wasting disease surveillance program this fall.
DNR reminds hunters about safety ahead of firearm deer opener
ND State Capitol
NDHFA awards critical funds to support homeless initiatives around the state
Grand Forks snow plow
NDDOT brings back Name-A-Plow contest for third year
Tammy Goerger and class
Wahpeton students organize online benefit for family of woman killed in hit-and-run
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
Wahpeton students organize online benefit