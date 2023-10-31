Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

No travel advised in parts of Red River Valley

Travel Alert, VNL
Travel Alert, VNL(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A late-October wintry mix has several counties in North Dakota under No Travel Advisories.

As of this writing, the counties of: Barnes, Stutsman, Griggs, Steele, Grand Forks, Nelson, Walsh and Pembina. This includes no travel advised on I-29 from the Canadian border to just north of the Hillsboro exit. The No Travel Advisory also includes portions of I-94 in Barnes and Stutsman counties.

Cass County is under a Travel Alert, meaning conditions are tricky and can change, so drivers need to be on alert. The full NDDOT road map conditions can be found here.

A check of the Minnesota DOT road maps shows snowy/icy conditions in the northwestern part of the state around Crookston and East Grand Forks.

Highway 10 from Moorhead to Staples is also showing some snow/ice on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Dahlgren
Man accused of threatening bar staff with knife after they refuse him service
Mother gives birth on I-29 outside of Fargo
Woman gives birth on the side of I-29, baby doing well
Jeremy Anderson
UPDATE: Fargo man arrested after allegedly threatening gas station employees with knife
Carson Getzloff
Man accused of violating protection order and assaulting woman
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor

Latest News

One man was sent to a hospital after being involved in a four-vehicle accident on Interstate 94...
Four vehicle crash on I-94 sends one to the hospital
People in Khan Younis, Gaza, look through rubble and destroyed buildings on Sunday, October 29,...
Israel pushes deeper into Gaza and frees Hamas captive; Netanyahu rejects calls for cease-fire
Fergus Falls fire
Three without home after Fergus Falls fire
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News October 30 - Part 1