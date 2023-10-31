No travel advised in parts of Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A late-October wintry mix has several counties in North Dakota under No Travel Advisories.

As of this writing, the counties of: Barnes, Stutsman, Griggs, Steele, Grand Forks, Nelson, Walsh and Pembina. This includes no travel advised on I-29 from the Canadian border to just north of the Hillsboro exit. The No Travel Advisory also includes portions of I-94 in Barnes and Stutsman counties.

Cass County is under a Travel Alert, meaning conditions are tricky and can change, so drivers need to be on alert. The full NDDOT road map conditions can be found here.

A check of the Minnesota DOT road maps shows snowy/icy conditions in the northwestern part of the state around Crookston and East Grand Forks.

Highway 10 from Moorhead to Staples is also showing some snow/ice on Tuesday morning.

