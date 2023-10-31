NDHFA awards critical funds to support homeless initiatives around the state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s homeless may not be camping on the streets as they do in large cities but that doesn’t mean they aren’t there.

Jennifer Henderson, director of planning and housing with the North Dakota Housing and Finance Agency, says the numbers of homeless people here are vastly undercounted. To answer that need, the NDHFA has distributed critical funds to support a variety of homelessness initiatives in the state.

The money to fund them comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, for $486,000. That money can be used to bolster emergency shelters, homeless prevention or rapid re-housing for people in emergency situations.

Another is the North Dakota Homeless Grant, for which the legislature appropriates funds.

“Both grants do run in separate applications because the federal program is just slightly different with a little bit more regulations to it. We received 24 applications, but since our funding was for $486,000, we were only able to fund nine of those applications. We received 24 applications for the North Dakota Homeless Grant and we were able to fund 22 organizations,” said Henderson.

Henderson says that many North Dakotans are one car payment away from homelessness.

