ND GOP executive director resigns after less than two weeks on job

David Roetman
David Roetman(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - David Roetman resigned as executive director of the North Dakota Republican Party just 10 days after taking the job.

In a news release from the party, Roetman said, “I believe the best path forward for the NDGOP is for me to take a different path. I wish them all the best.”

A specific reason for Roetman’s resignation was not made public, but his departure comes following a recent news report over posts Roetman had made on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Roetman was hired to replace Samantha Holly, who resigned last month, citing an inability to carry out the job she was hired for.

Sandi Sanford, NDGOP chairwoman, released the following statement on the resignation of David Roetman:

“The resignation of Dave Roetman is a minor setback that won’t deter us from effectively serving the people of North Dakota. We’ll resume the search and hope to have the NDGOP executive director position secured soon.”

