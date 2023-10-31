Murder trial scheduled for daycare provider accused in infant’s death

CARRINGTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman charged with murder and child abuse in Foster County, North Dakota, is scheduled to go to trial in January 2024.

Patricia Ann Wick is charged with murder, child abuse, and operating a family child care home without a license. According to North Dakota court records, a jury trial is scheduled to begin on January 29, 2024, and expected to last about two weeks.

Carrington Police were called to Wick’s home at 438 2nd St. S. just before 2:00 p.m. on September 26, 2022 for an unresponsive child. 5-month-old Reed was life-flighted to Fargo where medical experts stated he had “clearly suffered traumatic head injury and subsequently had a cardiac arrest,” court documents allege.

Baby Reed died after being found unresponsive at an in-home daycare in Carrington, ND. (Valley News Live)

The child died on September 28 and autopsy results stated Reed died as a result of complications of blunt-force head and neck trauma. His manner of death was determined to be homicide.

Wick pleaded not guilty to all three charges in February 2023. According to the jail roster, she remains in custody at the Stutsman County Correctional Facility in Jamestown. If convicted, Wick faces life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.