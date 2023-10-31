Man convicted of raping woman in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 22-year-old man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in Moorhead in 2021.

Alexander Calvin Anderson was convicted on one felony count of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. Two related charges were dismissed.

According to court documents, Moorhead Police were called to the hospital emergency room in October 2021 for a report of a woman who had been sexually assaulted. The victim says Anderson made sexual advances toward her and she told him “this is not happening.”

Court records explain how Anderson forced himself onto the victim. She recalls asking him to stop several times, but the victim says Anderson raped and strangled her. According to the criminal complaint, the victim loss consciousness during the assault, which lasted about 3 hours.

When the victim regained consciousness, she says Anderson apologized saying “I lost control” and “I couldn’t help it,” court documents say.

The victim took pictures of bruising on her neck from the assault and also provided investigators with text messages from Anderson apologizing after the assault. The victim ended up calling Anderson while a detective was present and, court documents say he apologized, admitted to strangling her, and acknowledged that the victim told him ‘no’ several times.

When contacted by investigators back in 2021, court documents say: “The defendant stated he believed the detective wanted to talk to him because he was “being accused of rape.”

On October 30, 2023, a judge sentenced Anderson to 48 months in prison; that sentence is stayed for 15 years. He is ordered to serve 275 days in the Clay County Jail and will be on supervised probation for 15 years.

