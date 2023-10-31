Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set

The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.
The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego has unveiled its largest model set by piece count.

The new brick building is a replica of the Natural History Museum.

It comes with dual atriums and a removable roof and middle floor.

Inside the building, exhibits include a giant brachiosaurus skeleton, dinosaur eggs, and geodes.

There’s also a large map of the planet showing the projected orbit of a new rocket.

In total, the set has 4,000 pieces.

It’s currently available for pre-order and officially goes on sale Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Dahlgren
Man accused of threatening bar staff with knife after they refuse him service
Mother gives birth on I-29 outside of Fargo
Woman gives birth on the side of I-29, baby doing well
Carson Getzloff
Man accused of violating protection order and assaulting woman
Jeremy Anderson
UPDATE: Fargo man arrested after allegedly threatening gas station employees with knife
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor

Latest News

Jacob Lew, former treasury secretary under President Barack Obama, testifies during a Senate...
Senate confirms Jacob Lew as US ambassador to Israel
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
Alexander Calvin Anderson, 22
Man convicted of raping woman in Moorhead
Reported theft at Aryan Auto shop in Moorhead
Over 70 vehicle titles reported stolen from Moorhead auto body shop