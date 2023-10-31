Keeping your kids safe and seen this Halloween

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Everyone loves a good scare on Halloween, but not when it comes to child safety. This year, Safe Kids of Fargo-Moorhead, located in Sanford Children’s hospital, provided some know-before-you-go information to help reduce possible injuries trick-or-treating might bring.

Sanford says, twice as many kids are killed while walking on Halloween than any other day of the year. They urge children who are participating in these spooky activities to use sidewalks, cross at corners and crosswalks only, and watch for cars that are turning or backing up.

Kailyn Allen, Community Life Educator of Sanford Children’s Safe Kids FM, says it’s not just trick-or-treaters that need to keep an eye out, but drivers need to remain on high alert as well. “If we could get all of our drivers to really make sure that they’re aware of the holiday, aware of the children crossing the street, and give that extra eye and that extra look.. left, right, and left again,” says Allen.

She also recommends children under the age of 12 to trick-or-treat with a responsible adult. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, it could be helpful to stick to familiar, well-lit areas, and to travel in groups.

This year, our First Alert Storm Team says temperatures are going to be below freezing for the holiday. They urge children to dress in layers, even if makes their costumes look a bit funny.

Allen states, “This is the Midwest, we’re totally used to that! Underarm kind of gear, if you’re wearing a long-sleeved shirt underneath your costume that can help. Or long pants underneath, that can also help you stay warm. It is important to stay warm, don’t be afraid to wear those mittens and those hats!”

In addition, these leaders at Sanford remind parents to double check any candy children receive for any signs of tampering. Candy should only be eaten if treats are in the original, unopened wrapper. Candy should be thrown away if the wrapper if faded, torn, or completely unwrapped.

Allen shows us how closely candy can resemble something more dangerous. When presenting a chart of candy versus medications, she explains, “This one here is nerds versus rat poison, and then we have Sudafed versus red hots, but you can see like especially the sugars and the soaps how similar they look and why children might be confused.”

Medicine and candy share remarkably similar physical traits, and Safe Kids FM encourages parents to monitor what their children are ingesting.

For a complete list of Halloween tips, you can visit the Safe Kids Worldwide website here.

