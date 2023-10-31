Icy Conditions cause multiple crashes across West Central and Northwest Minnesota

WEST CENTRAL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It was a busy evening and morning across West Central and North West Minnesota after multiple icy crashes.

According to Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow troopers responded to 25 crashes between 5 p.m. on October 30 and 10:30 a.m. October 31.

Officials say of those crashes 4 people had non-life threatening injuries and 22 additional vehicles ran off the road.

Several of the crashes also involved jackknifed semi’s.

Officials want to remind drivers to always drive with care, turn the cruise control off, and always buckle up especially during these icy conditons.

