I-29 back open after massive “road raise” project to help mitigate flood risk

I-29 road raise project
I-29 road raise project(Valley News Live)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with the Metro Flood Diversion Authority and ND-DOT announced Tuesday that the I-29 construction in the Oxbow, Hickson and Bakke area has finished work on all lanes of traffic. All northbound and southbound lanes will be open on Tuesday, as well as all ramps that access the interstate.

“We appreciate the residents’ patience as this vital part of the project was completed,” said Mathew Andersen, resident engineer. “The road raise will allow the Interstate to stay open for residents during most flood events.”

The Corps says the I-29 grade raise project is part of the Fargo/Moorhead risk management project. The project consists of a grade raise of I-29 for about 4 miles to bring the roadway out of the 500-year flood elevation. The Corps says the project extends from south of Exit 50, which is the Hickson interchange, to north of Exit 54, which is the Davenport/Oxbow interchange. The project also includes an up-and-over, where I-29 crosses the southern embankment near the Wild Rice River, bridge construction and replacement, as well as work on adjacent County Roads 18 and 81, near Oxbow.

The Corps says the roughly $3 billion project is a 30-mile-long storm-water diversion. The Corps adds that once complete, the project will provide flood risk management for nearly 260,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure in the communities of Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Horace, and Harwood.

