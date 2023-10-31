Cooking with Cash Wa
Homesless task force in the works

(KVLY)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An array of subjects were tackled during Monday’s Fargo City Commission meeting, such as future plans concerning dangerous buildings, and the potential reconstruction of the North Broadway Bridge. However, one issue that continues to find itself in conversation, is the issue of homelessness.

There have been ongoing efforts to assist the homeless population not only within Fargo but also in neighboring cities. At the latest City Commission meeting, it was revealed that progress is being made towards the development of a new task force aimed at addressing the concern.

This task force will consist of city leaders not just from Fargo but also from West Fargo and Moorhead.

Highlighting the collaborative approach to dealing with the issue of homelessness, City leaders say they are determined to work together to find solutions.

Fargo City Commissioner Denise Kolpack spoke on how the efforts have been making progress.

“We had a discussion of this task force creation at our last governance meeting, and there’s certainly support across the board for the creation of this,” Kolpack said. “It’s very important that we continue to communicate with the public about all the work that will be done.”

The first meeting of this collaborative task force, which will bring together elected leaders from all the involved cities and counties, is scheduled for early November.

