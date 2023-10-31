Happy Halloween!

TUESDAY (HALLOWEEN): Expect icy/slick roads in the morning! A few light snow showers will also linger for some of our eastern counties of MN. With blustery conditions continuing as well, there could still be areas of blowing snow through the morning drive. Monday’s light snow and wind was enough to ice up many area roads and sidewalks. Take it slow for your morning commute and break out the winter driving skills. Into the afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy and highs only warm into the upper teens and 20s for most areas, and low 30s in a few spots. Winds will be just a little on the breezy side - from the northwest in the morning, shifting to southwesterly in the afternoon. The strongest wind will be in the morning.

Trick-or-treating will be CHILLY. The HIGH temperature on Halloween will only be in 20s to near 30, meaning that by the time families are going out trick-or-treating, it will be in teens to mid 20s around the valley! Wind chills will range from the single digits to the teens around the valley as well. We would love to see how you are getting creative in incorporating the winter gear (hats, gloves, coats, etc.) into your costumes! Snap a picture and upload it here on our website or from your VNL Weather App!

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Kicking off November, forecast model guidance is suggesting at least a hint of “temperature moderation” back into the upper 30s for some. Still below average, but a little warmer than where we were! Morning lows will be in the 20s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Another system arrives Friday night which will bring some more chances for precipitation. This is going to be a mix of snow and rain which has a chance to accumulate. Temperatures will be similar to the previous week with lows in the 20s, and highs in the 30s. There is another chance of snow later on Sunday possibly continuing into Monday. It does not look to be heavy snow.

