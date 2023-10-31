Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Gov. Burgum announces three people from Fargo to the newly-formed Teacher Retention/Recruitment Task Force

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(Pexels/Pixabay via MGN)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum announced today the members of the Task Force for Teacher Retention and Recruitment. Three of the appointed fifteen on the force are from Fargo.

This task force was created through an executive order earlier in September to address North Dakota’s chronic teacher shortage.

It consists of Gov. Burgum, State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, and 13 other appointed members.

The three members from Fargo are listed:

  • John Porter, Fargo, director of the South Valley and Rural Cass Special Education Units
  • Patti Stedman, West Fargo, a West Fargo School Board member and member of the Education Standards and Practices Board
  • State Rep. Steve Swiontek, Fargo.

This force is responsible for conducting stakeholder meetings and roundtable discussions to gather feedback from pertinent stakeholder groups across the state. Members will make recommendations in several areas, including increasing recruitment to the teaching profession, improving teacher preparation programs, teacher licensure, teacher evaluation, working conditions and supports, as well as reviewing compensation and contracts.

These are the other ten members on the force:

  • Bret Dockter, Harvey, a Harvey Public Schools teacher
  • Abby DuBord, Bismarck, a Bismarck Public Schools teacher
  • Ashley Seykora, Rugby, Rugby Public Schools instructional coach
  • Erin Jacobson, Bismarck, coordinator of the Teacher Support System
  • James Green, Watford City, high school principal at McKenzie County Public Schools
  • Jenny Bladow, Northwood, director of teacher education, College of Education & Human Development, University of North Dakota, and member of the Education Standards and Practices Board
  • Luke Schaefer, Minot, CEO of the Central Regional Education Association
  • Robert Lech, Jamestown, Jamestown Public Schools superintendent
  • Sherry Tandeski, St. John, elementary school principal at St. John Public Schools
  • State Sen. Dean Rummel, Dickinson

The Task Force must provide a final report with recommendations to the governor and superintendent by September 30, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Dahlgren
Man accused of threatening bar staff with knife after they refuse him service
Mother gives birth on I-29 outside of Fargo
Woman gives birth on the side of I-29, baby doing well
Carson Getzloff
Man accused of violating protection order and assaulting woman
Jeremy Anderson
UPDATE: Fargo man arrested after allegedly threatening gas station employees with knife
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor

Latest News

Sarah Green
Woman arrested after she allegedly threw punches at Ulen High School concert
Alexander Calvin Anderson, 22
Man convicted of raping woman in Moorhead
Reported theft at Aryan Auto shop in Moorhead
Over 70 vehicle titles reported stolen from Moorhead auto body shop
David Roetman
ND GOP executive director resigns after less than two weeks on job