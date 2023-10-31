Gov. Burgum announces three people from Fargo to the newly-formed Teacher Retention/Recruitment Task Force

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum announced today the members of the Task Force for Teacher Retention and Recruitment. Three of the appointed fifteen on the force are from Fargo.

This task force was created through an executive order earlier in September to address North Dakota’s chronic teacher shortage.

It consists of Gov. Burgum, State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, and 13 other appointed members.

The three members from Fargo are listed:

John Porter, Fargo, director of the South Valley and Rural Cass Special Education Units

Patti Stedman, West Fargo, a West Fargo School Board member and member of the Education Standards and Practices Board

State Rep. Steve Swiontek, Fargo.

This force is responsible for conducting stakeholder meetings and roundtable discussions to gather feedback from pertinent stakeholder groups across the state. Members will make recommendations in several areas, including increasing recruitment to the teaching profession, improving teacher preparation programs, teacher licensure, teacher evaluation, working conditions and supports, as well as reviewing compensation and contracts.

These are the other ten members on the force:

Bret Dockter, Harvey, a Harvey Public Schools teacher

Abby DuBord, Bismarck, a Bismarck Public Schools teacher

Ashley Seykora, Rugby, Rugby Public Schools instructional coach

Erin Jacobson, Bismarck, coordinator of the Teacher Support System

James Green, Watford City, high school principal at McKenzie County Public Schools

Jenny Bladow, Northwood, director of teacher education, College of Education & Human Development, University of North Dakota, and member of the Education Standards and Practices Board

Luke Schaefer, Minot, CEO of the Central Regional Education Association

Robert Lech, Jamestown, Jamestown Public Schools superintendent

Sherry Tandeski, St. John, elementary school principal at St. John Public Schools

State Sen. Dean Rummel, Dickinson

The Task Force must provide a final report with recommendations to the governor and superintendent by September 30, 2024.

