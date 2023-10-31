Four vehicle crash on I-94 sends one to the hospital

PRAIRIE VIEW TWP, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man was sent to a hospital after being involved in a four-vehicle accident on Interstate 94 near Barnesville.

According to the accident report, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 near mile marker 32. Two semi trucks, a Ford pickup and a Toyota sedan were all traveling westbound when they collided.

The driver of the Ford pickup, 44-year-old Dewight Cooper of Houston, TX, was transported to Sanford Health with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else involved reported injuries.

