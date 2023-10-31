Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police investigating a reported assault and robbery

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating an alleged assaulted and robbery on the morning of Tuesday Oct. 31.

Police say around 2:09 a.m. a man approached a FPD patrol officer and reported that he was assaulted and robbed in the area of the 300 block of 4th Ave. N.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non life threatening injuries.

FPD says they are actively investigating and no arrests have been made at this time.

