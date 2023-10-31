Family without a place to stay after fire

EAST GRAND FORK, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One family isn’t able to stay in their home after a kitchen fire.

The East Grand Forks Fire Department was called to the house fire at 26343 410th Ave. S. after noon on Monday, Oct. 30.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw smoke coming from the home and eventually found a fire in the kitchen. Authorities say there were able to quickly put out the flames, but not before it caused heavy fire and smoke damage to the house.

Officials say damage estimates are around $100,000. The report says the fire started around the dishwasher and was ruled unintentional.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.