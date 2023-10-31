Cooking with Cash Wa
Christmas Kettle Campaign starts in the FM area

By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is set to kick-off Friday, November 17th at West Acres Mall, near the JC Penney fountain.

The Salvation Army says this campaign helps to fundraise and benefit thousands of people in need within the Fargo-Moorhead community. The Salvation Army also says that in addition to accepting cash, coins and checks, there is also an option to scan a QR code or use their new “Tip-Tap” device, which will be offered at their Scheels and Northport Hornbacher’s locations.

If you would like to volunteer to be a Bell Ringer, you can register at www.registertoring.org, or call 701-356-2691. You can also main in your donation to The Salvation Army, address of 304 Roberts Street Fargo, ND 58102.

