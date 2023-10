FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A camper caught on fire at an abandoned lot in North Fargo early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire in the 27-hundred block of 1st avenue north just before 3:00 a.m..

There was extensive damage to the rear end of a camper.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.