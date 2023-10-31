Cooking with Cash Wa
Bone-Chilling Halloween!

Slowly Warming Up Back to Near 40
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
THIS EVENING (HALLOWEEN): Monday’s light snow and wind was enough to ice up many area roads and sidewalks. While the wind has greatly diminished from early in the day, temperatures have remained cold! Highs today were only in the teens to near 20 in northeast ND with mid to upper 20s elsewhere.

For trick-or-treat time, temperatures will only be in the teens and 20s. When we factor in the wind chill, it will feel like single digits and teens around the valley! It will still be slick in many spots for trick-or-treaters walking door-to-door with patches of ice and snow on sidewalks. Bundle up the ghouls and goblins!

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Kicking off November, we start to “warm up” just a little! Many areas will be warming near or above freezing in the afternoon, meaning a little snow melting. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s. Skies will be mostly cloudy but it looks mostly dry. The snowmelt will freeze overnight leading to continued icy spots.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THE WEEKEND: Another system arrives late Friday night which will bring some more chances for precipitation. This is going to be a mix of snow and rain which has a chance to accumulate a little. Temperatures will be similar to the previous week with lows in the 20s, and highs in the 30s. There is another chance of snow later on Sunday possibly continuing into Monday. It does not look to be heavy snow. Heavy or not, it makes roads icy!

MONDAY - FRIDAY: For the first full week of November, temperatures will hover still just below seasonal average. Morning lows will generally be in the 20s with highs in the 30s. Some days may see highs close to 40 in some locations! While most days through the week are looking pretty dry, we can’t completely rule out any flakes and flurries.

