Baudette man on probation for child porn conviction faces similar charge

BAUDETTE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man who was convicted in 2017 for child pornography-related charges, is back in jail facing a similar count.

Andrew Brendan Dickerson of Baudette, Minnesota is charged in Lake of the Woods County with one count of possession of pornographic work involving minors.

According to court documents, Dickerson was previously convicted on two counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors and two counts of disseminating pornographic work. He is under supervised probation for those charges until 2027.

In September 2023, the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a State of Minnesota Department of Corrections Agent who said Dickerson was suspected of having child pornography on his cell phone.

Investigators discovered internet browser history and image downloads of sexually suggestive pre-teen and teen girls in the nude. The phone also contained a text conversation with Dickerson telling someone: “You have personally destroyed two of my backup phones.” According to court documents, the person texted back saying, “I only broke your porn phones.”

In October 2023, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Dickerson’s home in Baudette and he was placed under arrest. According to court documents, Dickerson admitted to viewing pornography involving minors on his cell phone, but denied disseminating the material.

“The defendant informed that he would never disseminate any pornography involving minors because he learned his lesson the first time,” court documents state.

During a search of the home, investigators seized a smartphone, a laptop hard drive and a desktop hard drive. Dickerson was booked into the Lake of the Woods County Jail.

