Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Baudette man on probation for child porn conviction faces similar charge

Andrew Brendan Dickerson
Andrew Brendan Dickerson(Lake of the Woods County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAUDETTE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man who was convicted in 2017 for child pornography-related charges, is back in jail facing a similar count.

Andrew Brendan Dickerson of Baudette, Minnesota is charged in Lake of the Woods County with one count of possession of pornographic work involving minors.

According to court documents, Dickerson was previously convicted on two counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors and two counts of disseminating pornographic work. He is under supervised probation for those charges until 2027.

In September 2023, the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a State of Minnesota Department of Corrections Agent who said Dickerson was suspected of having child pornography on his cell phone.

Investigators discovered internet browser history and image downloads of sexually suggestive pre-teen and teen girls in the nude. The phone also contained a text conversation with Dickerson telling someone: “You have personally destroyed two of my backup phones.” According to court documents, the person texted back saying, “I only broke your porn phones.”

In October 2023, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Dickerson’s home in Baudette and he was placed under arrest. According to court documents, Dickerson admitted to viewing pornography involving minors on his cell phone, but denied disseminating the material.

“The defendant informed that he would never disseminate any pornography involving minors because he learned his lesson the first time,” court documents state.

During a search of the home, investigators seized a smartphone, a laptop hard drive and a desktop hard drive. Dickerson was booked into the Lake of the Woods County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Dahlgren
Man accused of threatening bar staff with knife after they refuse him service
Carson Getzloff
Man accused of violating protection order and assaulting woman
Mother gives birth on I-29 outside of Fargo
Woman gives birth on the side of I-29, baby doing well
Jeremy Anderson
UPDATE: Fargo man arrested after allegedly threatening gas station employees with knife
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor

Latest News

Classroom generic
Gov. Burgum announces three people from Fargo to the newly-formed Teacher Retention/Recruitment Task Force
Sarah Green
Woman arrested after she allegedly threw punches at Ulen High School concert
Alexander Calvin Anderson, 22
Man convicted of raping woman in Moorhead
Reported theft at Aryan Auto shop in Moorhead
Over 70 vehicle titles reported stolen from Moorhead auto body shop