Apartment project in New York Mills aims to help with housing shortage

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After much collaboration and planning, the South Point Apartment project in New York Mills is becoming a reality. The project is located on the south end of New York Mills, just west of County Highway 67.

Construction is underway after a groundbreaking on October 26. Once completed in the winter of 2024, the project will provide 60 market-rate, one, two and three-bedroom apartments to help address the housing shortages in the area. Amenities will include in-unit washers/dryers, detached and tuck-under garages, a fitness center, and outdoor entertainment areas.

Michael Gohman of W Gohman Construction is the developer and has been working with the City of New York Mills to advance this project for nearly two years.

“We appreciate the support we’ve received from the city, county, and school district to put the deal together. When it’s all done, we hope it will be a place that people want to move into,” commented Gohman.

“We feel very lucky to see this project move forward and have a developer partner that wants to make this investment in our community because we do have a housing shortage. The South Point Apartments will provide another type of housing for residents in our community,” said New York Mills City Clerk Julie Roberts.

With the support of an infrastructure grant from Otter Tail County’s Community Development Agency (CDA) and tax abatement from the County, City of New York Mills, and School District 553, the project is moving forward.

Otter Tail County CDA Board Member and Executive Director of the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center Betsy Roder shared, “New York Mills has a long tradition of working together, and that’s something we can all be proud of. Launching this new housing development creates a positive narrative of growth in New York Mills and Otter Tail County.”

To learn more about Otter Tail County’s housing resources and The Big Build housing growth and investment initiative, visit www.bigbuildotc.com.

